Funds for Ramanathapuram-Pudukkottai water scheme hiked to Rs 3,900 cr: Min Nehru

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru announced in the Assembly on Tuesday the expediting of an integrated water supply project for Ramanathapuram district via Pudukkottai, with an estimated investment of Rs 3,900 crore.

Responding to a special call attention motion by AIADMK MLA C Vijayabaskar, minister Nehru detailed that upon assuming office in 2021, the DMK government allocated Rs 17 crore to Pudukkottai district for a robust water supply scheme.

"Recognising the insufficiency of this amount, the government initiated an enhanced project costing Rs 2,500 crore. This initiative is part of the broader Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming for completion by 2028," he said.

"The scheme encompasses 1,766 settlements across Viralimalai, Annavasal, and Kunnandarkoil panchayat unions, delivering over 7 million litres of water daily, sourced from the Cauvery. Additional projects cater to Pudukkottai municipality and adjacent villages, while another serves eight panchayats under the Ramanathapuram water project," he said.

Minister Nehru highlighted that 83 panchayats across the three unions are already receiving 55 litres of water per person daily, benefiting over 4,00,000 residents.

"A feasibility study is underway for another integrated water supply scheme targeting 1,222 settlements using the Cauvery as the source.

He assured that efforts would continue to reduce the frequency of water supply after consultations with officials.