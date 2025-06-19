Functioning of three depts, monsoon readiness reviewed by CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Wary of a more-than-normal monsoon prediction ahead of a crucial election year, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the state Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) among three departments at the state secretariat.

Accompanied by his deputy Udhayanidhi and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam among the senior bureaucrats, Chief Minister Stalin took stock of the efficacy of the monsoon preparedness measures taken and the plight of districts which are being battered by copious rainfall during the current southwest monsoon

According to official sources, the Chief Minister had paid special attention to the storm water drain underground drainage works being executed by the department, which has already been set a September deadline to complete the ongoing works.

A senior bureaucrat with knowledge of the review said the CM instructed officials to pay special attention to the deployment of men and material at vulnerable areas to avoid flooding during the monsoon season.

State MAWS secretary D Karthikeyan was understood to have made a presentation to the CM and minister regarding the monsoon preparedness measures and progress of the ongoing works of the department.