Fully-prepped Navy on standby for cyclone Fengal impact

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the impact of Cyclone Fengal along the coast of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Navy is gearing up to render all necessary support to vulnerable areas in coordination with the State and civic administrations.

The Eastern Naval Command along with Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism with a focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

Vehicles loaded with food, drinking water, medicines and other HADR relief materials have been kept on standby and Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are in position for quick response, according to a statement from Tamil Nadu headquarters, Eastern Naval Command.

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Headquarters have also kept their diving teams on standby for emergency rescue operations. Naval personnel, including Geminis and helicopters, have also been positioned for quick response to search and rescue requirements, noted the statement.

The Navy's efforts are guided by the National Disaster Management Authority's guidelines for cyclone preparedness, emphasising evacuation, shelter, and emergency supplies. The Navy is also stockpiling food, water, relief materials and medical supplies to support the affected communities, in case of an impact due to the cyclone, it further said.