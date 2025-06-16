Fulfil pending demands: TN farmers to CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers, who hailed the Chief Minister MK Stalin for releasing water from Kallanai (Grand Anicut), urged him to fulfil long-pending demands of the delta farmers and the pending election manifesto of DMK, which would be more helpful.

In a representation to CM ahead of his visit to Thanjavur, the TN Cauvery Farmers Protection Association stated that the demand for a Manimandapam in memory of green crusader G Nammazhvar must be fulfilled.

The farmers also demanded to declare Kollidam as a Protected Drinking Water Zone as it is the main source of drinking water to as many as 21 districts across the state, and prevent sand mining and curb sand smuggling.

Pointing out that the High Court had directed the construction of a check dam across Kollidam between Veeramangudi and Elakurichi, which would be beneficial to Ariyalur farmers, the association sought a Government Order in this regard.

Similarly, the farmers demanded that Vazhkai-Hoothoor check dam construction, which was announced by the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa and dropped for no reason, should be resumed and a check dam across Kollidam at Adhanur-Kumaramangalam, which would be beneficial for the farmers of Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

They also demanded to fulfil the poll promises of DMK to the farming community.