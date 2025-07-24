Frustrated EPS must exercise restraint, cautions DMK

CHENNAI: Slamming Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his 'undesirable' reference against Chief Minister MK Stalin during his ongoing campaign, the ruling DMK on Thursday said that Palaniswami, who was frustrated over his inability to rope in new allies, must exercise restraint and learn the basics of politics first.

In a strongly-worded response to the LoP's remarks against the CM, the DMK IT wing said, "Palaniswamy, who roams around in narrow alleys for the sake of gathering crowds, should learn the basics of politics. Frustrated over the non-arrival of new parties to his alliance, Palaniswami is blabbering. He must be mindful of his words. Otherwise, he will be made to control his tongue."

"Realising that his political future has already faded out, the Opposition leader has stooped so low as speaking about the state's chief minister in singular terms, without even basic civility and dignity," the DMK IT wing rebuked, in its message posted on 'X' handle.

"Even though they are polar opposites in politics, the practice of addressing him in singular terms does not prevail in Tamil Nadu's political sphere. It is under these circumstances that Palaniswami stands exposed as an uncivilised politician," the DMK IT said, registering its strong condemnation against Palaniswami for speaking in singular terms against Chief Minister Stalin.

"Remember! Palaniswami will vanish without a trace if we take to the field. Ask your scriptwriters what is happening. You can read the statement from the paper later. First, learn the basics of politics, Palaniswami," remarked the DMK IT wing, a day after EPS made a reference to Chief Minister Stalin in singular terms at his rally in a Delta district.