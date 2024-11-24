Begin typing your search...
Frost covers fields in Ooty, surroundings as winter sets in
Open fields and plains in several parts of the region was covered in frost due to the fall in temperature.
CHENNAI: Winter seems to have set in Ooty and its surrounding areas, with cold breeze hitting the hill station and bringing down mercury level.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the temperature in some parts of Ooty was 6 degrees Celsius. Open fields and plains in several parts of the region was covered in frost due to the fall in temperature.
The intense cold is expected to continue as winter progresses.
