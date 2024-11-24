Begin typing your search...

    Frost covers fields in Ooty, surroundings as winter sets in

    Open fields and plains in several parts of the region was covered in frost due to the fall in temperature.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Nov 2024 11:06 AM IST
    Frost covers fields in Ooty, surroundings as winter sets in
    X

    Frost covers fields in Ooty (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Winter seems to have set in Ooty and its surrounding areas, with cold breeze hitting the hill station and bringing down mercury level.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the temperature in some parts of Ooty was 6 degrees Celsius. Open fields and plains in several parts of the region was covered in frost due to the fall in temperature.

    The intense cold is expected to continue as winter progresses.

    OotywinterClimate
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick