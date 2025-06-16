From space missions to taking science to masses, ex-ISRO scholar’s contributions immense: Guv RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former ISRO scientist and celebrated Tamil science writer Nellai S Muthu, lauding his immense contributions to India's space programme and scientific literature.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Nellai S Muthu, a distinguished former ISRO scientist and an acclaimed Tamil writer. His pioneering work in space research and his unwavering commitment to popularising science through Tamil literature have left an indelible mark," the Governor said in a statement posted on social media.

Governor Ravi recalled Muthu's unique ability to take science to the masses, inspiring countless minds across generations.

"His legacy will endure in the hearts of readers and young scientists alike," he added, extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and admirers.

Earlier in the day, Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of the Marudhu brothers at the Raj Bhavan, commemorating Jambudweep Proclamation Day.

"On this day in 1801, from the sanctum of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the Marudhu brothers issued a clarion call for unity against foreign occupation—transcending regional, religious, and communal lines," he noted.

Calling the proclamation a "seminal moment in India's freedom movement," he urged citizens to commit themselves to building a confident, sovereign, and value-rooted Viksit Bharat 2047, free from the vestiges of a colonial mindset.