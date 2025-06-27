From plea to promise: TN Guv Ravi gifts auto to woman driver

CHENNAI: In a heartwarming gesture, Governor R N Ravi on Friday handed over a new auto to Amala, a woman auto-driver, at Raj Bhavan, fulfilling a promise he made following a moving appeal she made earlier this year.

The commitment traces back to International Women’s Day, when Amala, speaking at a Raj Bhavan event, shared her struggles of eking out a living by driving a rented auto.

Her speech highlighted the plight of many women in similar circumstances who lack the financial means to own their vehicles.

Touched by her words, Governor Ravi directed that a new autorickshaw be provided to her from his discretionary fund.

True to his word, he personally handed over the keys to Amala on Friday, and took a ride in the auto with her kids.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Amala said, “I never imagined the Governor would take my words to heart. The fact that he listened to my Tamil speech and responded with such kindness is something I will cherish forever.”

She added that owning her own vehicle marks a turning point in her life, giving her renewed hope and independence.