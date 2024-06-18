From Kadapakkam to London: BSc student Sujatha goes a long way, thanks to 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme

CHENNAI: "Aduputhum Pengalukku Kalvi Etharku", was once commonly used in Tamil Nadu, but not any more.

A few women students from Tamil Nadu have outsmarted men and have flown to London to explore the latest nuances of Artificial intelligence and Data sciences, thanks to the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

From a fishing village Kadapakkam in Chengalpattu district, Sujatha Kuppusamy, a third year B.Sc., student travelled to London for a week-long technology trip under the flagship scheme.

While her fellow students and some faculties doubted whether she would be able to continue her studies after her marriage in her second year of UG course, Sujatha got an opportunity to go abroad and learn about the growing technologies.



"My goal of becoming a rich employee or a successful entrepreneur has been enlightened by the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, " said a jubilant Sujatha after meeting the chief minister MK Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Special Programs Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin at CM's residence here.

"When I was in my second year of UG, I got married. But I am confident that I will be able to create a better future for myself soon as I have the full cooperation of my family and husband along with the guidance of the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme," Sujatha said.

Along with Sujatha, 25 students went to England and visited Durham University and went on one-week hands-on training in the leading fields of IT technologies.

Under the Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent in Tamil Nadu (SCOUT) scheme, jointly organised by 'Naan Mudhalvan' and the British Council, 100 students were selected from a total of 1,267 students from various colleges in Tamil Nadu.

"11 boys and 14 girls were selected for the England trip and they visited Durham University, a research university in England and gained advanced skills and technology experience from June 9 to 16," a release from the state government read.

"The 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme aims to provide world-class training to students in the state and to equip them for jobs and entrepreneurial ventures. Now, we have taken these top students to the foreign countries and bridged the gap between Indian syllabus and foreign syllabus.

Surely, this will help them to find themselves a suitable role in their career, " a senior official from the government told DT Next.

Notably, in these 25 students, 20 students are pursuing their studies in government colleges and 2 students Sujatha Kuppusamy and Krithika Tulasimani are benefitting from the 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme.