From film sets, Vijay playing for DMK’s call sheet: BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state president Annamalai lambasted the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for trivialising politics and criticised actor Vijay for engaging in political matters from film sets.

Talking to reporters, Annamalai questioned the legitimacy of TVK’s political stance, stating, “Tell TVK to step into the field first. They are playing politics like schoolchildren. Are they going to conduct politics from film sets? Vijay is involved in politics while shooting for films, singing songs, and even indulging in inappropriate gestures with actresses.”

He asserted, “I, too, know how to speak forcefully, but I will maintain a sense of responsibility in my comments. Should Vijay join politics at 50? Why didn’t he take up the mantle at 30? Whose B-team is Vijay really a part of? Is he playing a role in the DMK’s political drama?” he asked.

The BJP leader accused Vijay and TVK of acting as proxies for the ruling party, stating, “The TVK is nothing more than the B-team of the DMK.”