Begin typing your search...

    From Captain to LoP, Vijayakanth’s rise immense, says EPS

    He added that the people remember him for his selfless and helpful nature

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Aug 2025 7:44 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-26 02:44:57  )
    From Captain to LoP, Vijayakanth’s rise immense, says EPS
    X

    Edappadi K Palaniswami and late DMDK chief Vijayakanth 

    CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remembered the late DMDK leader ‘Captain’ Vijayakant on his birth anniversary, stating that his hard work had elevated him to the position of Leader of Opposition.

    He added that the people remember him for his selfless and helpful nature.

    “A charismatic film personality who captivated the masses with his deeply emotional performances,” said Palaniswami in his post, and added that the late DMDK leader had worked with “genuine concern for common man” to become a prominent public figure.

    “On the birth anniversary I remember his selfless love for people,” Palaniswami said.

    Edappadi K PalaniswamiVijayakantbirth anniversary
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X