From Captain to LoP, Vijayakanth’s rise immense, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami remembered the late DMDK leader ‘Captain’ Vijayakant on his birth anniversary, stating that his hard work had elevated him to the position of Leader of Opposition.

He added that the people remember him for his selfless and helpful nature.

“A charismatic film personality who captivated the masses with his deeply emotional performances,” said Palaniswami in his post, and added that the late DMDK leader had worked with “genuine concern for common man” to become a prominent public figure.

“On the birth anniversary I remember his selfless love for people,” Palaniswami said.