From bar on licence till age 25 to vehicle registration cancellation, underage drivers to face stricter penalties from June 1

CHENNAI: Minors caught driving will lead to cancellation of the registration of the vehicle involved, Rs 25,000 penalty, and bar on obtaining driving licence till they become 25 years of age – seven years after the legal age for obtaining it.

This special emphasis on cracking down on under-age driving is part of the new regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act that are set to come in force from June 1, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The measure comes in response to the rising concern across the country, including Tamil Nadu, over the increase in accidents involving underage drivers.

Apart from various awareness activities that are being undertaken and safety measures being implemented to prevent such cases, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also amended the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, to impose stricter penalties that would deter parents and guardians from allowing minors to ride vehicles.

Among other changes is the condition that only the vehicle owner can claim compensation in the event of an accident involving a minor or an unauthorised driver.