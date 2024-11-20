From 2 lakh farm power connections in three years, TN slashes target to 15,000 for 2024-25

CHENNAI: After providing two lakh agricultural power connections in three years, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has set a target of releasing only 15,000 agricultural connections for 2024-25 much to the anguish of the farmers who are waiting for the free power connections for several years.

According to the TNPDCL officials, out of the targeted 15,000 agricultural power connections for 2024-25, it has effected 8,678 service connections so far.

As per the breakup of various categories of agricultural service applicants, TNPDCL has allocated 7,208 connections to the Tatkal scheme applicants who have paid Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh depending on the pump set capacity.

However, the normal category farmers, who constitute a majority of the years' long-waitlisted applicants, were allocated a mere 1,500 connections or 10 per cent of the targeted connections.

After the DMK government came to power, it effected a record number of one lakh agricultural connections in 2021-22 and 50,000 connections each in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

In the 10 years of the AIADMK government from 2011-2021, it has given only 2.21 lakh agricultural power connections. With the provision of two lakh connections, TNPDCL has brought down the total number of waitlisted farmers from 4.52 lakh in March 2021 to over 2.5 lakh as of now, said sources.

Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam president P Shanmugham said thousands of farmers who were supposed to get power connections in the list of two lakh connections, were yet to get power connections.

"Only their names were in the list of two lakh connections but were not given power connections yet due to lack of supply of materials like conductors and transformers to effect power supply. In many places, the electricity poles were erected but the connections were not given yet. We demand the government to allocate materials to effect power supply to all the two lakh farmers," he said.

YEARWISE DATA

(No of agricultural connections)

1,00,000 -- 2021-22

50,000 -- 2022-23

50,000 -- 2023-24

15,000 -- 2024-25