Fresh guidelines issued for the admissions in Tamil Nadu Arts and Science colleges for transparency

CHENNAI: With the student's enrollment has crossed 2.5 lakh, Tamil Nadu government has released new guidelines for admissions of students to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in government, government aided and self financing colleges of Arts and Science for the academic year 2024-2025 for more transparency.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education's move to issue fresh guidelines came against the backdrop of several requests made by various stakeholders including management of colleges.

With regard to the procedure for admission in Arts and Science College, A Karthik, secretary, Higher Education Department, in his order, said the fee structure for various courses should exhibited transparently in the prospectus and to be uploaded in www.tngasa.in, a portal developed for Directorate of Collegiate Education and if there is any violation the principal of the college and the admission committee will be responsible for any violations in this regard.

"Apart from the principal of the college, the admission committee will have two senior staff members", he added.

Stating that applications must be made only in online mode, the secretary said implementation of rules of reservation should be followed strictly to each course. After mentioning the age limit for UG course, which is 21, he said severe action will be taken against the concerned college if it was adopted strictly.

The official also instructed that the institutions should maintain all the documents including rank list, minutes of admission committee and other relevant admission details. In connection with the rank list, the secretary said that the merit list will be out of 400 marks comprising a subject component (main subjects for a particular course).

The guidelines further said that all eligible applications should be ranked strictly according to the decreasing order of total marks.

In case, more than one candidate secures the same marks, such students should be ranked with various conditions.

Accordingly, the candidates, who have passed the examination in the first attempt and if both the candidates have passed in the first attempt ranking be done by the registration number.