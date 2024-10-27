French giant Dassault to train TN school students under Naan Mudhalvan

CHENNAI: Dassault Systems, a French software company, has consented to extend tech-based training to students of state-run schools of Tamil Nadu under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on an education tour to France with 54 government school teachers, had met associates of the firm recently.

During his interaction with the associates of the multinational firm that develops software for 3D product design, simulation, manufacturing, and other 3D-related products, the minister briefed them on various education programmes and educational schemes being implemented for the uplift of the students here and discussed possible collaborations that could make them more innovative.

The associates, on their part, briefed the minister on the different goals put up by the firm till 2040 and how Tamil Nadu could benefit from them. Expressing their interest in working on the state's requirements, the associates of Dassault Systems agreed to train government school students under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

Earlier, Dassault Systems had imparted high-tech training to 20,000 Tamil Nadu students under the Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (TANCAM) scheme. Besides Dassault, some other firms are also collaborating with the State education department. The Tata group has been providing training to 71 vocational students studying in TN schools.

The TN Education department has collaborated with corporations like Code.org, Microsoft and Cognizant to teach different computer programming languages and Artificial intelligence (AI) to government school students since last year.

The initiative was introduced for students of classes 6 to 12 and as a pilot project in three districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Tiruchy. Some of the objectives of this programme include engaging students to improve their learning outcomes through computational and critical thinking and bridging the gap between traditional curriculum and job market-driven curriculum, official sources said.