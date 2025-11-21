Freed from Lanka, 27 fishermen from TN reach Chennai

CHENNAI: A group of 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Thursday.

The group, from Nagapattinam and Karaikal, had ventured into the sea on September 25. The Lankan Coast Guard had surrounded the fishermen and arrested them for crossing the border. After their boats were seized, the fishermen were sent to prison.

After the Chief Minister’s request to the union government and the efforts via the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, all fishermen were released and handed over to Indian officers a few days ago.

The fishermen arrived from Colombo on the Indigo flight to Chennai on Thursday morning. They were welcomed by the officials of the Fisheries department at the airport. Arrangements were made for their return to their native villages.