Free run for criminals, says ex-Min Kamaraj on Tiruvarur school case

TIRUCHY: Criminals going scot-free under the DMK government, which has failed to ensure the safety of the people, and the offences have become a routine in the State, slammed the former AIADMK minister R Kamaraj on Tuesday, in connection with the Tiruvarur school incident.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the former minister Kamaraj condemned the reported incident of dumping human faeces in the water tank used for drinking purposes at Tiruvarur school.

Citing the incident, the former minister said that several such incidents are regularly happening under the DMK government.

He pointed out that the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Party, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has commenced the Makkalai Kaappom Tamilagathai Meetpom rally across the state.

“The rally that commenced on July 7 had garnered a positive response from the public. Thus, it is evident that the people are ready to vote for EPS”, Kamaraj said.

Stating that the people were fed up with the government for the past four and a half years, the former minister said, the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has earned the hatred of the people, who have started to look for an alternative.

“The Chief Minister thinks that he can lure the people with decorative schemes like Ungaludan Stalin, but the people know the truth and they would give a prompt response in the upcoming assembly polls,” the former minister said.

The former minister expressed concern over the incident of dumping human faeces in the drinking water tanks in a school in his home district, terming it unfortunate. He stressed that the criminals involved in this crime are roaming freely under the DMK government, as they don’t fear legal repercussions.

He further claimed that the government is not concerned about the safety of the people.