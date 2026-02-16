Free rice for Ramzan porridge, CM Stalin clears 8,700 MT

According to an official release, the government has been providing raw rice every year to mosques to facilitate the preparation of porridge distributed to devotees observing the fast. Similar requests were received from members of the Muslim community for Ramzan 2026.



Acting on these representations, the Chief Minister ordered that raw rice be allocated under a consolidated sanction covering the entire fasting period. District Collectors have been instructed to grant the required permissions and coordinate distribution.



A total of 8,700 metric tonnes of rice will be supplied under the scheme, entailing an additional expenditure of Rs 20.88 crore to the State exchequer.