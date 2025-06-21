Free entry to Mahabalipuram monuments today to mark International Yoga Day

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Tourists can visit the ancient monuments in Mahabalipuram free of cost on Saturday (June 21), as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has waived entry fees in celebration of International Yoga Day, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    These iconic sites are maintained by the ASI and hold significant cultural and archaeological value.

    MahabalipuramArchaeological Survey of IndiaInternational Yoga Day
