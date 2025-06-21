Free entry to Mahabalipuram monuments today to mark International Yoga Day

CHENNAI: Tourists can visit the ancient monuments in Mahabalipuram free of cost on Saturday (June 21), as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has waived entry fees in celebration of International Yoga Day, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Mahabalipuram is renowned for its historic monuments and heritage structures, which draw thousands of visitors daily.

These iconic sites are maintained by the ASI and hold significant cultural and archaeological value.