Free course on drone building for Naan Mudhalvan students

CHENNAI: The students under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme can now learn to pilot drones for free as the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAVC) under the Higher Education department is launching a free course.

A senior Higher Education department official said the scheme candidates would gain practical knowledge about drones - building them from scratch to flying them methodically - and upskill them to apply drone technology in various organisations.

The students would be given pilot training in a simulator and field for specific hours to ensure that candidates are trained drone operators.

According to the official, the nine-week course will encompass an introduction to the concept of drones and different types of drones, the application of drones in disaster management, surveillance, transportation and defence combat missions, besides an understanding of the rules and regulations of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, type certification of drone, remote pilot certification and digital sky platform.

In the final phase of the course, students would be equipped to build a quadcopter and test the components. "After testing the components, the assembly of the quadcopter and a sub-system like soldering, thermal paste and 3MM tape will be discussed. The connection for the components will be explained, and candidates can perform the connection," the official elaborated.

Programming drones using Ground Control Software (GCS) will be discussed during the training, and after the testing, students could fly the drones with the assistance of the trainers. "Finally, assessment programs and classes about drone safety and air quality checks will be taught to the candidates."