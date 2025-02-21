Free coaching for grievance panel exam at Manidhanaeyam

CHENNAI: The Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, in collaboration with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP), has announced a comprehensive free coaching program for the forthcoming recruitment examination to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The coaching programme is slated to commence from March 5.

The Madras High Court recently issued a notification inviting applications for presidents and members in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, with 23 vacancies available.

According to Manidhanaeyam Free IAS academy founder Saidai S Duraisamy, the coaching program will be conducted at the Bar Council Auditorium and will cover all aspects of the syllabus.

“Aspirants can apply for the free coaching program in person or over the phone, with the application window open from February 21 to 28. Interested candidates can send their applications to Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, No 28, First Main Road, CIT Nagar, Chennai-35. Alternatively, applications can also be made at the BCTNP head office on the specified dates,” the release issued by Duraisamy and BCTNP president PS Amalraj said.