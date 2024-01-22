Framing of charges against V Senthilbalaji in PMLA case, postponed

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court of Chennai adjourned the framing of charges against jailed minister V Senthilbalaji in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, as the minister filed a new application.

When the case was listed before the principal judge S Alli, the counsel for Senthilbalaji submitted a fresh application seeking to stay the framing of charges.

The application stated that till the disposal of the case registered against Senthilbalaji by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on an allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes, the framing of charges in the PMLA case may be postponed.

Further, the counsel sought to hear the application filed by his client seeking to serve the chargesheet filed by the ED.

After the submission, the judge directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter and posted the matter to January 29 for further proceedings.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

During the earlier hearing on January 11, the principal sessions court directed Senthilbalaji to appear before the court for framing charges.