Fr Stan Swamy had links with Maoists, alleges TN, opposes statue; law doesn't bar it, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Noting that no law bars a citizen from erecting statue on private land, the Madras High Court allowed Piyush Sethia, an environmental activist, to install a statue for Fr Stan Swamy, a late tribal rights activist, on his land.

The law grants a citizen the right to install statues on their own property, but it should not bring any conflicts between two communities or in a way that would hurt the feelings of a particular section, said Justice M Dhandapani.

The judge quashed a notice issued by tahsildar of Nallampalli taluk, Dharmapuri, restraining Piyush from erecting the statue on his land.

The government advocate submitted that allowing Piyush to erect the statue for Stan Swamy would affect law and order of the area, as he had been in link with the Naxals and Maoists.

Recently Tribal hamlets have turned into a paradise for the convergence and breeding of anti-social elements who propagate the ideology of opposing the government and its functions, claimed the advocate.

He further submitted that the place where the statue is going to be unveiled was sensitive and allowing the statue to be erected there would lead to communal clashes.

However, Piyush submitted that Stan Swamy was his idol and that he was inspired by the late activist's work among the tribal community for their rights. That was the reason for his decision to erect a statue to honour his memory, he said.