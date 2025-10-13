Foxconn announces massive Rs 15,000 crore investment in TN, pledging 14,000 high-value jobs

CHENNAI: In a move to boost Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has committed to a staggering Rs 15,000 crore investment in the state, promising to create 14,000 new high-value engineering jobs.

The announcement came following a high-level meeting between the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, and Foxconn’s India Representative, Robert Wu. The discussions reaffirmed the company's deep trust in the state as a premier investment destination.

This commitment marks the largest-ever single pledge of engineering jobs for Tamil Nadu under its current "Jobs for TN" initiative. The investment is earmarked for Foxconn's next phase of advanced operations, which will include value-added manufacturing, integrated Research and Development (R&D), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led tech operations.

To ensure the seamless execution of this ambitious project, the state's investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will pioneer the first dedicated "Foxconn Desk" in India. This single-window facilitation system is designed to operate in a mission-mode, accelerating clearances and providing end-to-end support for the global giant.

"This substantial investment is a powerful endorsement of our state's stable policies, skilled workforce, and robust industrial infrastructure," a state government spokesperson said. "It is a major leap forward for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector and a clear indicator that we are successfully setting the stage for the Dravidian Model 2.0 of governance and economic growth."

The move is expected to solidify Tamil Nadu's position as a leading electronics manufacturing hub in India, attracting further investments from the global supply chain.