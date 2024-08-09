Fourth-year student found dead in Tiruvarur government medical college

CHENNAI: The death of a fourth-year medical student in allegedly mysterious circumstances on Thursday triggered tension in Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

The deceased, Sakthi from Sattanathapuram in Seerkazhi, was pursuing his fourth-year medical degree at the government medical college. On Thursday night, Sakthi was reportedly studying until late at night and went to bed.

When he did not come out of his room in the morning, his classmates knocked his door repeatedly. As he did not answer the door, they grew suspicious and broke open the door. "Inside the room, they found Sakthi lying dead on his bed," a Daily Thanthi quoted the police as saying.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain if this was a natural death or suicide. The Tiruvarur Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.