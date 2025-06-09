Four special teams formed to investigate murder of elderly woman in Namakkal 

CHENNAI: The Namakkal police has formed four special teams to investigate the murder of a 67-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by an unidentified gang.

The victim Samiyathal, a resident of Kulathupalayam in Namakkal, lived alone at her farmhouse after her husband passed away a few years ago. Three days ago, she attended a wedding and returned home after which she slept outside the house. Around midnight, an unidentified gang entered the premises and brandished a knife to Samiyathal and threatened her to the door.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, when the victim panicked and raised an alarm, the gang stabbed her multiple times on her neck and fled the scene. Samiyathal who had collapsed on the floor managed to alert her neighbours on the phone about the incident. On information, the police arrived at the scene and admitted Samiyathal to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Nallur police has registered a case and has formed four special teams to investigate the matter. The police are perusing CCTV footage to help identify the gang.