Four persons killed, four others injured in a fatal accident in Madurai

CHENNAI: Four persons, including three women, were killed and four others injured in a road accident near Usilampatti in Madurai in the late evening.

It occurred at Kunjampatti when those ill-fated victims were crossing Usilampatti- Theni bypass road shortly after alighting from a bus . A speeding car hit them, killing those four victims on the spot.

The deceased victims have been identified as K. Lakshmi (55), Pandiselvi (28), Jothika (25) and J. Prahalathan- (2).

The injured, including P. Jayapandi, J. Palpandi, J. Muthupandi and P. Karupayi were rushed to Usilampatti GH, sources said. Scores of aggrieved relatives thronged GH. Based on a complaint, Usilampatti Taluk police have filed a case.