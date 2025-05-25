Four persons killed, four others injured in a fatal accident in Madurai

Begin typing your search...

    25 May 2025
    Representative image 

    CHENNAI: Four persons, including three women, were killed and four others injured in a road accident near Usilampatti in Madurai in the late evening.

    It occurred at Kunjampatti when those ill-fated victims were crossing Usilampatti- Theni bypass road shortly after alighting from a bus . A speeding car hit them, killing those four victims on the spot.

    The deceased victims have been identified as K. Lakshmi (55), Pandiselvi (28), Jothika (25) and J. Prahalathan- (2).

    The injured, including P. Jayapandi, J. Palpandi, J. Muthupandi and P. Karupayi were rushed to Usilampatti GH, sources said. Scores of aggrieved relatives thronged GH. Based on a complaint, Usilampatti Taluk police have filed a case.

    Madurairoad accidentsTN accident
