Four pairs of special trains cancelled due to operational reasons; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of the following train services due to operational reasons.

1. Train No. 06077 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 pm on March 29 and April 2 is fully cancelled.

2. Train No. 06078 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Special scheduled to leave Santragachi at 9 am on March 31 and April 4 is fully cancelled.

3. Train No. 06081 Thiruvananthapuram North - Shalimar Special scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.20 pm on March 28 and April 4 is fully cancelled.

4. Train No. 06082 Shalimar - Thiruvananthapuram North Special scheduled to leave Shalimar at 2.20 pm on March 31 and April 7 is fully cancelled.