Four of Chennai family found dead in Tiruvannamalai; suicide suspected

CHENNAI: A middle-aged couple and their two children from Chennai, who were on a spiritual visit to Tiruvannamalai, were found dead under suspicious circumstances. The local police have recovered a note that indicated it to be a case of suicide, though further investigation is on to confirm the possibility.

The victims were identified as Yaser (45), his wife Priya (40), their daughter Jaladhari, and son Akashkumar from Vyasarpadi. They were staying at a farmhouse located along the Girivalam path.

Early on Saturday (December 28) morning, when the family failed to emerge from the room, the staff at the farmhouse grew suspicious and alerted the police. A team from the local police station reached there and opened the door to find all four dead.

Initial investigations suggest that the family members may have consumed poison. A diary found in the house reportedly contained a message that read, “We are going to God,” indicating a possible suicide pact.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police are continuing to investigate the incident.