Four of a family including 2 kids killed in road accident near Mettupalayam

ERODE: A couple and their two children were killed in a road accident near here on Wednesday. According to police, Murugan (35) of Sirumugai Jadayampalayam near Mettupalayam was returning from a visit to Karur with his family today morning in a car.

They collided with another car near Weavers colony in Bhavanisagar on the Mettupalayam main road.

The couple and their two children Abhishek (8) and Nithisha (7) sustained injuries. While others died on the spot, Nithisha died after she was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Three college students travelling in the other car also sustained injuries and were admitted to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. Bhavanisagar police registered a case of accident and are conducting an investigation.