Four men electrocuted in Kanniyakumari during church festival

MADURAI: Four men died by electrocution as they came into contact with a live wire while carrying an aluminium ladder in Puthenthurai, Kanniyakumari.

The deceased were identified as T Mariya Vijayan (50), Michael Pinro (40), B Arul Shoban (45) and V Justus (40). Sources said they belonged to Enayam Puthenthurai.

In the wake of the incident, Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police R Stalin inspected the spot and held enquiries. He said the incident occurred when those ill-fated victims were dragging on the vertical aluminium ladder that came into contact with a live high-voltage line, which has a capacity of 11,000 kilowatts.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm, and the victims suffered electrical burns. Passersby attempted to rescue the victims with broken chairs, but the rescue went in vain.

The four men were engaged in arranging the festival underway at St Antony’s church in Enayam Puthenthurai, where the car festival was scheduled for Saturday evening. Based on a complaint, Pudukadai police have filed a case, sources said.