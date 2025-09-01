Four including three of family killed in Ramanathapuram accident

MADURAI: Four persons, including two women, were killed in an accident which occurred near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

The accident happened during the early hours of Sunday after a car, in which the victims were travelling, collided with a mini-lorry.

The deceased victims have been identified as Govindarajan (59), rice merchant and resident of Chettiyar Street, Ramanathapuram, his wife Jamuna (55), daughter Rupini (30) and Kaliswaran (29), the car driver from Manakudi, sources said.

Vehicular traffic was affected until wreckage was cleared. While Govindarajan, Jamuna and Kaliswaran succumbed to injuries on the spot, Govindarajan died on the way to the hospital. However, his son Saranraj (29) escaped with minor injuries.

Three others, including Muthuraja (23), the lorry driver from Varichiyur, Naganathan (47) of Ramanathapuram and his wife Jayamala(44) were injured. The injured were rushed to Paramakudi Government Hospital.

Earlier, Govindarajan, along with his family, was travelling to Courtallam, Tenkasi district, but unfortunately, the vehicle rammed into the mini lorry, which proceeded from Madurai, at Nenmeni.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, said the car driver could have fallen asleep and advised people to avoid night travel. Based on a complaint, Paramakudi Taluk police filed a case.

Three injured as van overturns in Dindigul

Meanwhile, three suffered injuries in an accident near Vedasandur in Dindigul district. It occurred when the injured were among eight passengers who belonged to Vellampatti village, travelling in a van. The vehicle skidded off Vedasandur-Kovilur Road and overturned, sources said on Sunday.

They were returning to the village after attending a programme at Alagapuri. On being alerted, the Eriyodu police inspected the accident site. The injured victims were rushed to the Government Hospital. Based on a complaint, a case has been filed, sources said.