Four including pregnant woman killed in accident on Arur Highway
Pregnant woman and a child died after the 2 two-wheelers they were riding in were rammed by a private bus on Arur Highway in Salem.
CHENNAI: Four people including a pregnant woman and a child died after the 2 two-wheelers they were riding in were rammed by a private bus on Arur Highway in Salem.
The incident has been reported to the police, as per a Daily Thanthi report.
Further details are awaited.
