Four including pregnant woman killed in accident on Arur Highway

Pregnant woman and a child died after the 2 two-wheelers they were riding in were rammed by a private bus on Arur Highway in Salem.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Jun 2024 9:28 AM GMT
Four including pregnant woman killed in accident on Arur Highway
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Four people including a pregnant woman and a child died after the 2 two-wheelers they were riding in were rammed by a private bus on Arur Highway in Salem.

The incident has been reported to the police, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

Further details are awaited.

Online Desk

