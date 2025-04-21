Four held with methamphetamine in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested by the city police for alleged possession of 3.6 grams of methamphetamine. The four of them were apprehended by the Vepery Police on Sunday based on a specific tip-off.

Police teams were waiting outside a lodge on Perambur Barracks Road and apprehended the four of them who were loitering suspiciously. During inquiry, they gave evasive replies after which police searched their bags and found them to be in possession of the narcotic substance and arrested them.

The arrested persons were identified as S Balaji (34) of Perambur, Mohammed Suhail Hussain (23) of Chetpet, Mohammed Ahamadullah (25) of Thiru vi ka Nagar and Mohammed Yusuf (35) of Jamalia, Perambur.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.