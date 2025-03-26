Four held for selling sedatives in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Four persons, including a medical shop owner, were arrested in Tiruchy on Tuesday for selling sedative pills and seized 13,500 pills worth Rs 3.75 lakh.

On a tip-off that the sedative pills were sold widely across Tiruchy city, the Palakkarai police conducted an elaborate raid across the places under their jurisdiction.

At the Good Shed Road area in Mudaliyar Chathiram, they secured three persons found to be selling pills.

They were identified as Prakash (25) from Alam Street in Mudaliyar Chathiram, Sanjay Kumar (22) from Malligaipuram in Palakkarai and Indrani (50) from the same place and seized 5,500 pills concealed in a two-wheeler and arrested the trio.

Based on the interrogation with the trio, the police found that they purchased the pills from a medical shop at Guntoor. Subsequently, the police arrested Gothandapani (33), the medical shop owner and seized 7,000 pills stocked without proper documents.

The total seizure was estimated to be Rs 3.75 lakh, the police said. The police also seized the two-wheeler used for the sale of pills.