Four held for extracting money from six Jharkhand workers

COIMBATORE: Four persons of a seven-member gang have been arrested in Namakkal for abducting and extracting over Rs 1 lakh from six migrant workers from Jharkhand under the pretext of getting them well-paid jobs.

When the migrants identified by police as J Irfan Ansari (20), Zakeer Ansari (18), Arfaz Ansari (18), Irshad Ansari (18), Kismith Ansari (30) and Ulfath Ansari (20) came to Salem by train on July 20, two culprits approached and lured them with a well-paid job in a spinning mill for a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

The duo then took the six migrants in a car to a tile-roofed house owned by Sakthivel in Uppupalayam area in Veppadai in Namakkal.

There, the seven members assaulted and threatened to kill them by brandishing knives, while demanding money to free them.

Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri said the workers who came to Salem were conned under the pretext of helping them get a job and taken to Namakkal, where they were assaulted and over Rs 1 lakh extracted from their family members.

The culprits then took the six persons in their car and dropped them in an abandoned area, from where they reached Salem and lodged a police complaint.

“A joint team of police from Namakkal and Salem pursued the case and nabbed the offenders. It is an ‘opportunistic’ crime by some local people. The case has been transferred to Namakkal for further investigations,” the commissioner said.

The arrested were identified as Sakthivel (21), Dharun Kumar (21), Naveen Kumar and Sarath (24), while a search is on for three more persons. Further investigations are on.