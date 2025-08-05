Four get double life term for Thoothukudi triple murder

MADURAI: The First Additional District and Sessions Court in Thoothukudi on Monday convicted four individuals in a triple murder case and sentenced each of the accused to double life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, three men from the same family in Idaichivilai were murdered by these four men over enmity. The triple murder occurred on 3 June 2001.

Thattarmadam police filed a case. The victims, including M Murugesan (35), M Vayanaperumal (48), and M Athilingarajan (27), were hacked to death by M Peter Jesumariyan (65) of the same locality, J Sudhakar (51), S Cruzmuthu alias Anthonyraj (72), and Ramar alias Selvaraj (71).

Judge M Thandavan, after examining the witnesses, found them guilty of murder and passed the sentence. Additionally, a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on each of the accused.