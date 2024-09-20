Begin typing your search...

    Four fall sick after consuming chicken fried rice in Cuddalore

    They were admitted to the hospital after they suffered diarrhoea and vomiting.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2024 9:58 AM GMT
    Four fall sick after consuming chicken fried rice in Cuddalore
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Four members of a family fell sick after consuming chicken fried rice in Cuddalore.

    They were admitted to the hospital after they suffered diarrhoea and vomiting.

    The family has raised the issue with the food safety department.

    The food safety officials are undertaking inspection of the restaurant.

    They have seized expired spices from the restaurant.

    Further details awaited.

    chicken fried ricefood safetyfood safety departmentfood poisoning
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick