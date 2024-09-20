Begin typing your search...
Four fall sick after consuming chicken fried rice in Cuddalore
They were admitted to the hospital after they suffered diarrhoea and vomiting.
CHENNAI: Four members of a family fell sick after consuming chicken fried rice in Cuddalore.
The family has raised the issue with the food safety department.
The food safety officials are undertaking inspection of the restaurant.
They have seized expired spices from the restaurant.
Further details awaited.
