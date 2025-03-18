Four doses of anti-rabies vaccine compulsory after dog bite: Tamil Nadu DPH

CHENNAI: Following the rabies death of a man from Ranipet after being bitten by a dog, the state health department has urged the public to administrate four doses of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to prevent rabies.

The man had failed to take the rabies vaccine for three months, leading to his death. “It is crucial for everyone to receive the ARV immediately after being bitten by a dog. It is a deadly viral disease, and if a dog infected with rabies bites a human, the human becomes susceptible to the disease,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of public health and preventive medicine.

After being bitten by a dog, the wound must be washed with soap and water for at least 15 minutes. “By administering four doses of ARV immediately after being bitten by a dog, rabies can be completely prevented. This vaccine should be given right after the bite. The ARV should be administered on the first, third, seventh and 28th day,” he mentioned.

Additionally, depending on the severity of the dog bite, an immunoglobulin medication may also be provided. Both the ARV and immunoglobulin vaccines are available for free at all government hospitals and primary health care centres round the clock.