Four die as car collides into truck near Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Four people died after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Thanjavur on Tuesday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The group left from Chennai a couple of days ago on a tour to visit holy shrines in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur. On Tuesday afternoon, when they were on their way to the Thanjavur Big Temple, their car lost control and crashed into a loaded truck killing four people on the spot.

Police rushed to scene and retrieved the bodies and sent it to the hospital for an autopsy. The injured people have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Investigations are on.