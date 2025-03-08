Four dead after truck-bus collision in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Four passengers travelling in a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus were killed and over 20 of them suffered serious injuries after a tipper lorry collided head-on with the government bus in Tiruttani, 90 km from the city on Friday evening.

Following the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial aid and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Tiruttani.

"The state government will provide Rs 3 lakh to each deceased victim's family, Rs 1 lakh to those with severe injuries undergoing treatment in the hospital, and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries. The Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund will disburse the aid," said an official statement.

According to Thiruvallur district police, the accident happened around 3.30 pm near KG Kandigai. Police said that the tipper lorry was travelling from Tiruttani towards Sholingur and the bus was travelling from RK Pettai to Tiruttani.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera at a fuel station nearby. Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver lost control while negotiating a curve and collided his vehicle into the bus.

The deceased passengers were identified as S Pandurangan (60), S Sivanandam (53), K Mahesh (40) and P Murali (38) -- all residents of RK Pet in Tiruvallur district.

Locals rushed to the aid of the injured and rescued them from the mangled remains of the bus. Many of them have their limbs crushed, according to the police. The truck driver and the driver and conductor of the government bus survived the accident with injuries. The injured were moved to government hospitals nearby for treatment.

Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.