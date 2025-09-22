Four booked for using crane to garland Vijay in Tiruvarur campagin

CHENNAI: Police have booked four people, including a JCB owner, for using a crane to garland Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Tiruvarur.

Vijay was campaigning in Tiruvarur on Saturday (September 20) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. To welcome him, TVK members used a crane to lower a garland onto him.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Police later registered a case against the JCB owner and three TVK members under sections related to creating public panic.

Earlier, police had also filed a case against the district functionaries of TVK after a compound wall collapsed in Nagapattinam during a campaign event.