Foundation stone worth over Rs 11 cr laid in Tiruvallur for medical facilities

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated 25 urban polyclinics across Tamil Nadu from the Tirumullaivoyal Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and laid the foundation stone for new medical buildings in Tiruvallur at an estimated cost of Rs 11.85 crore.

The foundation stone of 14 medical structures, including additional buildings required for PHCs, nurses’ quarters, and officers’ quarters, was laid on Friday in all assembly constituencies in Tiruvallur like Avadi, Ponneri, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Gummidipoondi, Poonamallee, and Madhavaram where only limited medical services are available.

To gradually rectify this, such outpatient centres have already started in 108 places across TN. In those hospitals, eight types of specialised treatment methods in general medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, ophthalmology, dentistry, psychiatry, and physiotherapy are provided every day from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Doctors have been appointed separately on Friday for that.

In the last budget, it was announced that more such centres would be set up in 25 places.