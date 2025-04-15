Fortify democracy’s fourth pillar by hiking pension, AIADMK member urges govt

CHENNAI: AIADMK legislator PR Senthilnathan on Tuesday appealed to the DMK government to enhance the monthly pension for retired journalists from the current Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000, citing inflation and the need to ensure a dignified post-retirement life for members of the fourth estate.

Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the Information and Publicity and Tamil Development departments in the Assembly, the Sivaganga MLA also proposed the establishment of a Retired Journalists' Welfare Association to address their longstanding grievances and to oversee the implementation of welfare schemes tailored for their benefit.

Reiterating AIADMK's commitment to interlinking rivers to address water scarcity in southern districts, Senthilnathan urged the Stalin-led government to accelerate the Cauvery–Vaigai–Gundar river-linking project, which was initiated under the previous AIADMK regime.

"If the current government delays, this critical project will be implemented swiftly under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami when AIADMK returns to power in 2026," he asserted.

He further demanded the construction of "mani mandapams" (memorial halls) in honour of Tamil scholars, martyrs, and community leaders in his constituency.