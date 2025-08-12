Former Tiruchy mayor S Sujatha dies at 54

TIRUCHY: Former Tiruchy Mayor and current council member of Ward 31, S Sujatha (54), died after a brief illness, on Tuesday.

Sujatha who was undergoing treatment for heart ailment over past few months, complained of chest pain on Monday and soon, she was rushed to a private hospital in Puthur, Tiruchy. She was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. However, on Tuesday morning, she died despite treatment. Sujatha is survived by husband Loganath Suresh and son Guha Charan.

Sujatha who joined Congress in 1996 was elected as the Corporation council member for Ward 47 in the same year. Subsequently, in the local body elections during 2009, she won in the Ward 51 and later she was elected as Mayor after Sarubala R Thondaiman resigned to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. Sujatha served as the Mayor for three years. Later, she got elected in Ward 31.