Former minister Velumani demands TN govt to stop Kerala govt from constructing check dam across Silandhi river

CHENNAI: AIADMK headquarters secretary and former minister S P Velumani on Wednesday condemned the DMK government for failing to protect the rights of the state over inter-state rivers and said that the government is remaining a mute spectator to Kerala government's move to construct check dam across Silandhi River, a tributary of Amaravathi River.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged the issue following media reports that the Communist government in Kerala was trying to build a check-dam across Silandhi river at Peruguda.

The National Green Tribunal's Southern bench issued notices to both Kerala and TN governments.

However, the TN government did not take any appropriate measures to ensure the first family's business interest should not be disturbed.

They are ready to pledge the TN's flights and welfare of the people of the state for their own good, he said in a statement.

He also hit out at State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan for deflecting the issue instead of giving a valid response to Leader of Opposition's concern over the Kerala government's move to build a check dam across Silandhi River.

"It amounts to a cheating of the people of the state, " he said, alluding to minister Duraimurugan's response to the EPS statement, without clarifying the government's move regarding the issue.

He further said that the DMK government should desist from blaming others and focus on the issue ahead of them by approaching NGT.

The TN government is looking to explore all possible legal provisions and act swiftly to stop construction of the check dam across Silandhi River.