Former min Rajendra Balaji offers special prayers for EPS’s return as CM in 2026

CHENNAI: Former Minister of Milk and Dairy Development, Rajendra Balaji, renders a special meditative offering at the Sarveswarar Temple in Thaniparai, Virudhunagar, seeking blessings for AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), to become Chief Minister again in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The Thaniparai Sarveswarar temple, known for its spiritual strength and centuries-old history, is believed to be the dwelling place of siddhars. Situated on the Sathuragiri hills, the main deity of the temple is Lord Shiva, who is worshipped as Sundara Mahalingam. The temple is a well-known pilgrimage destination, drawing significant crowds on auspicious lunar days such as the full moon (Pournami) and new moon (Amavasya). Devotees undertake a hill trek to offer prayers, seeking spiritual upliftment and the blessings of Lord Sundara Mahalingam.

In 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, DMK won a clear majority, securing 133 seats and forming the government for the first time in ten years.

This marked the end of the AIADMK’s decade-long rule from 2011 to 2021, during which the party had held power for two consecutive terms.

Following the defeat, EPS became the Leader of the Opposition in the sixteenth Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Rajendra Balaji’s temple visit is more than a spiritual act; it sends a strong political message of unity and resurgence within the AIADMK party.

As the party gears up for the 2026 elections, this prayer signifies hope and determination among EPS’ supporters.