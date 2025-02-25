Former forest range officer, forest guard in Madurai convicted in bribery case

MADURAI: Former forest range officer and former forest guard of Sholavandan Range were convicted in a bribery case.

Father of M Arulraj, the complainant, who is residing in Sholavanthan, Madurai district, was running a sawmill. The complainant applied for renewal of license for the sawmill.

In this regard K Ilanchezhian, Forest Range Officer and B Saminathan, Forest Guard demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe for issuing the renewal order.

Since Arulraj was reluctant to pay bribes, he preferred a complaint with Vigilance and Anti– Corruption, Madurai Detachment. In this connection a trap was laid.

On August 20, both the former forest personnel received the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant and they were arrested. On completion of the investigation, the case was tried before the Special Judge, Madurai, a statement said.

The Special Court, Madurai on February 24, pronounced the judgment against Ilanchezhian, formerly FRO, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for section 7 of PC Act 1988 and to undergo three years of RI for section 13(1) (d) of PC Act 1988. Both the sentences will run concurrently and also a fine of Rs 6,000. Saminathan was sentenced to undergo two years RI for section 13(1) (d) of PC Act 1988, and fine of Rs 2,500 for the offence.