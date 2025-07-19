MK Muthu, the son Karunanidhi fielded to take on MGR, passes away

CHENNAI: MK Muthu, the eldest son whom late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi fielded as a film star to challenge matinee idol MG Ramachandran, died in Chennai on Saturday morning. He was 77, and had been ailing for some time.

His mother Padmavathi died soon after Muthu was born, reportedly due to tuberculosis. When he was around 24 years old, Muthu made his acting debut in Pillaiyo Pillai (1972), penned by Karunanidhi himself and produced by kin and DMK leader Murasoli Maran. It was not a coincidence that his onscreen persona – makeup, mannerisms, and acting – was just like MGR's. The film was released when MGR was involved in a public spat with Karunanidhi, accusing him of corruption after DMK founder CN Annadurai’s death. Muthu, thus, was moulded by Karunanidhi to wean away MGR’s fan base.

Pillaiyo Pillai was released on June 23, 1972. Four months later, on October 17, MGR floated a splinter outfit, Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (which later became All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).

Meanwhile, Muthu continued acting: Pookkari in 1973; Samayalkkaran in 1974; Anaiya Vilaku, Nambikai Natchathiram, and Ingeyum Manithargal in 1975; he also sang the classic hit number, Uyarndha Idathila Pirandhavan Naan from Anayaa Vilakku, which was filmed in the then-iconic Anna Nagar Tower.

But none of these were big enough to rival the on and off-screen image that MGR had built over the years. Muthu’s final silver screen performance as a hero was Ellam Avale in 1977. That year, the AIADMK-led alliance won the Assembly election and MGR became the chief minister.

Having failed in his effort to take on MGR with a hero modelled after his bitter rival, Karunanidhi fielded his youngest son, MK Stalin, one he groomed after himself. Meanwhile, Muthu went into obscurity and oblivion, only to resurface in the 1980s to join the AIADMK.

The family drama had a happy ending decades later, in the late 2000s, when he reunited with the family. Around that time, he also managed to relive the days by singing a song for a Tamil film.

Muthu’s mortal remains will be brought from his house in Injambakkam to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence for the party cadre and public to pay homage.

He is survived by his son MKM Arivunidhi and daughter Thenmozhi.