Former CM Karunanidhi statue defaced with black paint in Salem, police launch probe

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Salem after unidentified miscreants desecrated a statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by splashing black paint on it.

The 16-foot-tall bronze statue, located in front of Anna Park, was found defaced with black paint on the chest and legs. The incident, suspected to have occurred during the early hours, triggered strong reactions in the locality, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Based on CCTV footage in the area, police have launched an investigation to trace those behind the act and determine the motive.